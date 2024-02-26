Create New Account
ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Monday 2/26/24 • ELON MUSK’S X IS CENSORING INFOWARS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
INVESTIGATION CONFIRMS ELON MUSK’S X IS CENSORING INFOWARS IN MANY WAYS! ALEX JONES ASKS THE QUESTION: IS ELON MUSK BEHIND THIS OR IS IT LEFTIST STAY-BEHINDS IN THE ORGANIZATION?

Since Alex Jones was brought back to X by Elon Musk, Jones & crew have witnessed many anomalies, but have waited until we were sure. Jones will present is findings on-air today! A concept he’s defining as “Algorithmic Shadow-Banning” or “AI-Throttled Shadow-Banning.”

Renowned economist Kirk Elliot arrives in-studio to break exclusive intel on how you can protect yourself and loved ones in the coming days!


