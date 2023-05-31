Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHAT SHE SAID WILL SHOCK YOU!
135 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago |

WHEN I WATCHED THIS VIDEO IT BLEW MY MIND. I KNEW HUMAN SACRIFICE WAS REAL BUT TO HAVE AN INSANE OLD WOMAN SAY IT WAS TO MUCH. THE EVIL ELITE ARE RUBBING THIS INSANITY IN OUR FACES NOW. THANK GOODNESS THE WRATH OF ALMIGHTY GOD ISN'T VERY FAR OFF NOW. SEND THIS INSANE VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket