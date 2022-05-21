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US Aid to Ukraine Looks "LIKE MONEY LAUNDERING SCHEME’" - Congress Woman Marjorie Taylor Greene - 052022
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90 views • May 21, 2022
Skyrocketing gas prices, inflation, crashing stock market - the US has problems for every taste. Yet, it’s not profitable to solve them. Guess, what’s profitable?
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