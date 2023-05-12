There's a New Kaitlan in Town

CNN has a new transcaster to cast spells on the brainwashed masses, who
can't get enough lies and deception. They are eagerly waiting for the
next narrative that will allow them to incarcerate and exterminate the
righteous, allowing them to live in the godless utopia they have always
wanted.
Thank you for your support, for Mr E:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mremedia
Paypal: paypal.me/mrehistory
Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE
