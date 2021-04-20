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Chanequa Walker-Barnes' Rhythm of Prayer: "Help me to hate white people!"
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90 views • April 20, 2021
Chanequa Walker-Barnes is a professor at Mercer who rose to virality recently with her hateful prayer recorded in, "A Rhythm of Prayer". Join us on The Smiths Of Liberty as we dissect her vitriol for white folks and show her to be the fake Christian that she is (as if it wasn't obvious already!).
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