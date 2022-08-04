“Causing Trouble” Donald Trump Rips “CRAZY” Pelosi for Angering China Over Taiwan

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NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening and slept over in the controversial territory under the protection of heavily armed guards. While the general Republican party has been supportive of the trip, the former president was not as happy.