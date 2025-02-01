Iran reveals a new "underground missile city" located somewhere in the southern part of the country.

Trump may be considering the closure of USAID, the U.S. agency responsible for funneling billions to Ukraine and many other countries, with all aid currently frozen.

According to Politico, there are discussions about integrating the agency into the State Department, effectively stripping it of its independent status.





"Trump has refrained from appointing a USAID administrator, effectively allowing a State Department official to take control of the agency," the article states.





Sources within the Trump administration told Politico that the president’s team is considering the possibility of bringing USAID under the control of the State Department.

For context, USAID is currently running 112 projects in Ukraine, amounting to $7 billion in funding. Around 90% of Ukrainian media outlets are financed by the U.S. government.

USAID, under the leadership of "Regime Change Demon" Samantha Power, is behind many of the NGO projects worldwide, funding media outlets, protest groups, and political activities designed to destabilize governments around the globe.

Trump ordered a strike on "ISIS targets in Somalia." - Trump's X post:

Ukraine's State Emergency Service has confirmed media reports about today's earthquake in the Poltava region.

The earthquake, measuring 3.67 on the Richter scale, was detected between Poltava and Reshetilovka.

The tremors were reportedly recorded at a depth of 3 km.

ℹ️Interestingly, Russian strikes this morning caused significant damage to key gas infrastructure in the region, including the Yablunovka gas processing plant and the Yarovka gas field, both part of the former Soviet Union's gas transmission network. Picture shows significant fires after the strike.

🐻 Was it an earthquake, or did the gas storage leave the chat with a bang?





