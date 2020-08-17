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BACK TO SCHOOL IN THE AGE OF COVID WITH DEIDRE IMUS
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142 views • August 17, 2020
BACK TO SCHOOL IN THE AGE OF COVID WITH DEIDRE IMUS
Will your child be blasted with chemicals to try and prevent the spread of COVID when they head back to school? Deidre Imus, founder of The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, tells parents what to look out for to make sure their kids have a safe, toxin-free academic environment.
Will your child be blasted with chemicals to try and prevent the spread of COVID when they head back to school? Deidre Imus, founder of The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, tells parents what to look out for to make sure their kids have a safe, toxin-free academic environment.
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