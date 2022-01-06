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SHOCKING NEW EVIDENCE OF PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER
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130 views • January 06, 2022
Shocking new evidence of premeditated mass murder via the experimental mRNA Covid shot has emerged. Ignorance of the facts presented in this video is no longer an excuse which can shield the people who continue to push these death shots from prosecution for their crimes.
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