Transmission Maintenance on Evonne the Turbodiesel
The Art of Diesel
Published 17 hours ago |

Working on Evonne the Turbodiesel, my 2005 E320 CDI. This session covers

changing transmission fluid, filter, cannon plug. Subscribe to our Substack,

where the most detailed information will be shared:

<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/> Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick

Thing" by Tameloop. See the whole song for a strong anti-tyranny message, and

the rest of their content at: <https://linktr.ee/tameloop> Content Managed by

Keywords
