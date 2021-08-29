Sunday Church with Resistance Chicks on the Missouri River

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Home Bound! After Lighting the Flame of Liberty in the HEART of America. God is Superior. We humble ourselves before God. We do not humble ourselves before man made idols: Corporations, President, congress, separated from God, governments incorporated, Health Departments, Bar Association, Fiat Dollars, Military, Police Departments, Governors etc. We denounce them as Satanic works of darkness. Any entity, a false idol usurping authority on this Earth. We are The Body of Christ. We are Elite. God lives in our hearts, minds, and bodies! We only submit to God who is Superior to all things, elements, science, principles, and men on this earth.