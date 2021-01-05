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Bernie Sanders Shows Love of Fidel, but would he Defend Hitler? See the Forest for the Trees
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4 views • January 05, 2021
Bernie Sanders Love of Communism + Fidel DEFENDED in High Resolution- See the Forest for the Trees
#BernieSanders #fidelcastro #communism
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#BernieSanders #fidelcastro #communism
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