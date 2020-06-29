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Test Oxígeno con Mascarilla - (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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97 views • June 29, 2020
Este sencillo test nos muestra la peligrosidad de llevar mascarilla durante las jornadas de trabajo o durante la mayor parte del día.
La higiene de la mascarilla es importantísimo, ya que con la utilización constante de la misma, creamos un cultivo de bacterias patógenas que inhalamos a lo largo del día.
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testoxygensaludcovidpeligroalarmamascarillatapabocasbarbijooxigenotoxico
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