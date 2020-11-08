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Pedo-Joe & The Push for Civil Unrest
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208 views • November 08, 2020
Max Igan : The Crowhouse - November 7th, 2020.

'We've closed all of Cornwall down for three people in hospital': Healthcare assistant who publicly resigned claiming she had 'no work to do for three weeks' at peak of the pandemic says claim the NHS is overrun is 'all lies':
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8916871/Whistleblower-NHS-worker-reveals-whats-REALLY-going-NHS-hospitals.html

World-first mutated strain of COVID-19 detected on Sofrana Surville ship off Queensland coast:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-11-06/covid19-sofrana-surville-cargo-ship-world-first-strain-mutation/12853736

Last American Vagabond with Whitney Webb - Election Special: Pre-Planned 2020 Election Chaos and the "New 9/11":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZnUWdX5CFM

Police removing people from the Metro for not wearing masks in paris
https://www.facebook.com/destiny.dm/videos/3418202418268907/

Manitoba's SECRET COVID-19 camp: what's going on here?:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pl2q03wTDxg/

AUSTRALIA COPS FOR COVID TRUTH PROJECT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ugcNFWpULCNm/

Police Blow Whistle on Coronavirus Deception:
https://cairnsnews.org/2020/11/02/police-blow-whistle-on-coronavirus-deception/

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

Liverpool lockdown: WHOLE city to be tested for coronavirus in armed force operation:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1355346/liverpool-lockdown-coronavirus-testing-armed-force-operation-christmas-quickfire-test-ont?fbclid=IwAR0xy1UeV1DPi3Z4O5JRxZrwH3GtAAsQBY0VtUOF55IsE_rVdevTT3BOt-Q

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uN6L05i9pptQ/
The Crowhouse
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