MAUI FIRE VICTIMS SUFFER LOSS & CORRUPTION | OPRAH'S FUNDRAISER: who gets the $ 💰??
Published 20 hours ago

The people suffer, the corruption continues, as expected. The cover up is appalling - the black fence, the lack of reporting on missing children - this doesnt add up. 

OPRAH'S FUNDRAISER approved, BUT this is a fund managed by an entertainment industry non profit!!  The non profit works thru a bank who's CEO was at JP MORGAN during the Epstein Scandal. They are all connected. 

What's more, Maui fire victims must apply online. Since they don't have internet, how's that supposed to happen!!??

How much will they end up with? DONT GIVE TO THIS FUND, give directly to the victims for your donations to land in their hands. And the site says they are eligible for up to $1200 per month.  Have you see the price of bread in Maui lately?  


https://youtu.be/GjwGcGtCk5o

