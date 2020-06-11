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Covid murder in NYC hospitals... A nurse's testimony
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66 views • June 11, 2020
It is important to view the entire video. Warning, you will cry at end. There is a great crime occurring in New York City hospitals and many people are dying unnecessarily and called "covid deaths." This is important video. We must stop the crime.
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