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AI - They transform you to biorobot! / MI - Ezek átalakítanak biorobottá!
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100 views • May 13, 2021
/ENG/ They want to create the brain's operational system with DNS manipulation.
Everything, what you upload to FB, Instagram, Tiktoc, etc., goes into a supecomputer, wher a robot augments the personality, than the person can be manipulated with the latest microwave technology, monitors the person 0-24. Other terrifiing infos, which You will be shocked and you would not believe, if you are not informed well previously.
/HUN/ Meg akarják alkotni az agy operációs rendszerét DNS manipulációval. Minden, amit feltöltesz a FB, Tiktocra, Instára, stb. bekerül egy szuperkomputerbe, amivel egy robot leképezi a személyt, majd innentől kezdve az illetőt uralni lehet a mikrohullámú technológiával és megfigyelés alatt tudnak tartani 0-24-ig. Egyéb meghökkentő adatok, melyektől leülsz és ha nem vagy benne ezekben a dolgokban, akkor NEM FOGOD ELHINNI.
Everything, what you upload to FB, Instagram, Tiktoc, etc., goes into a supecomputer, wher a robot augments the personality, than the person can be manipulated with the latest microwave technology, monitors the person 0-24. Other terrifiing infos, which You will be shocked and you would not believe, if you are not informed well previously.
/HUN/ Meg akarják alkotni az agy operációs rendszerét DNS manipulációval. Minden, amit feltöltesz a FB, Tiktocra, Instára, stb. bekerül egy szuperkomputerbe, amivel egy robot leképezi a személyt, majd innentől kezdve az illetőt uralni lehet a mikrohullámú technológiával és megfigyelés alatt tudnak tartani 0-24-ig. Egyéb meghökkentő adatok, melyektől leülsz és ha nem vagy benne ezekben a dolgokban, akkor NEM FOGOD ELHINNI.
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