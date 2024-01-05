In light of the New Year approaching.



🚨HERE IS OUR 2ND ANNUAL FEATURE LENGTH MEME SHOWCASE.🚨



Showcasing all the hard work and progress students at KMA have created over this past year.



I'd like to thank all of our students for the progress they've made over this last year.



I think I can speak for Amez & all the Mods when I say



"We are proud of all of you at KMA. Keep up the creativity, passion & energy to learn & push back against those who would otherwise want this world full of woke trash"



Love you all💚, enjoy the video☺️✌️

