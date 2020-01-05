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Mystery of The Ages - the Ha Ides Gate and the Unseen World - Part 2
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24 views • January 05, 2020
The Spiritual Perspective on the 2012 Event and How it Relates to The Mystery of the Ages as mentioned in the Book of Revelation. What the ancients knew. What they, their kings and priests kept hidden. What the scriptures reveal concerning the Galactic Core, known in scripture as the Ha Ides Gate, or the gate to the Unseen World of the higher dimensional beings we call angels, and the how the aliens that are throughout the universe will play a part in the revealing of the 'mystery' at the end of the age which will soon be upon us.
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