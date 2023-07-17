Create New Account
This NEW Freedom Movie Will Make You Question Everything - The Jones Plantation - Official Trailer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
This is an official trailer of "The Jones Plantation" new movie. Credit To Drew Media: https://www.youtube.com/@DrewMediaTV/ Official Website: https://jonesplantationfilm.com/ IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt26964727/ The Movie Database: https://www.themoviedb.org/movie/1126273-jones-plantation Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jones-plantation-feature-film#/

NOTE: Official Day Of Release Set To Be July 29th According To Writer Larken Rose

freedompoliticsmoviepoliticalnewmoviestrailerdocumentarylarken roseofficialseminarjones planation

