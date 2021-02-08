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Scotty Mar10: Hey You... [08.02.2021] + Journey [15.02.2021]
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11 views • February 18, 2021
Hey You.... [08.02.2021]
Together we are strong divided we fall.
ScottyMar10 Published February 8, 2021
https://rumble.com/vdobs9-hey-you.....html
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Journey [15.02.2021]
Follow me on GAB and Rumble no spaces ScottyMar10
Scotty Mar10 - 47.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9lmIZl-tUGU
https://gab.com/Scottymar10
Together we are strong divided we fall.
ScottyMar10 Published February 8, 2021
https://rumble.com/vdobs9-hey-you.....html
--
Journey [15.02.2021]
Follow me on GAB and Rumble no spaces ScottyMar10
Scotty Mar10 - 47.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9lmIZl-tUGU
https://gab.com/Scottymar10
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