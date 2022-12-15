Taiwan Bans TikTok on Public Sector Devices

https://gnews.org/articles/588643
摘要：12/12/2022 In recent days, some U.S. states, such as South Carolina, South Dakota, Maryland and Texas, banned TikTok from devices of the executive branch of their state governments. These bans were carried out because the Chinese platform was considered a danger to national security. Taiwan also recently put a stop to TikTok.
