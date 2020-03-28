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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1856 - Thursday - March 26, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/LTXJDnUoFvY
CORONAVIRUS “RELIEF” BILL: 800 Pages. 100 For Americans, 700 For Deep State Gov’t Agencies -1856-9A
12 hours after the Senate was supposed to originally release the full text – all 889 pages of it – of the $2 trillion stimulus bill, it finally did just that, detailing in a whopping 889 pages, detailing its plans to stimulate spending, push tax breaks and generally boost the U.S. economy during and after the coronavirus outbreak.
CORONAVIRUS “RELIEF” BILL: 800 Pages. 100 For Americans, 700 For Deep State Gov’t Agencies – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ynPE30qsRjC
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