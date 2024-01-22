Mass Murder by Government Watch the shocking eye-witness account of funeral director O'Looney who observed mass murder and fraud committed by the British government.

We will then call the next group of experts, including:

Professor Alexandra Henrion-Caude from France

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi from Germany

Dr. Vanessa Schmidt-Kruger from Germany

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine technique from the US

Professor Arne Burkhardt, pathologist from Germany

They will show us that, while the virus did not cause any excess mortality, and has a survival rate of 99.97%, the shots are now killing people and have been causing excess mortality of up to 40% since September as a result of poisoning with a spike protein and of shutting off our immune system.

Dr. Mike Yeadon will tell us how a group of scientists has even found concrete evidence that the makers of the vaccines are experimenting with lethal dosages, to see how the lethal side effects can be manipulated in such a way that the population will not immediately understand what is happening.

The next group of experts will explain to us how it could have come to this. This group includes Professor Mattias Desmet from Belgium, Dr. Ariane Bilheran from France, Meredith Miller from the US, Professor Harald Walach from Germany, and Stefan Cohen, employee of the German Department of the Interior.

These experts will walk us through how the other side, after having established the public health emergency of international concern, in quick succession introduced us to the lockdown, the nonsensical and dangerous mask mandates and the very harmful, both physically and psychologically, social distancing, until they arrived at their ultimate goal - the ineffective, dangerous, and even lethal injections.