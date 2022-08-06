Pfizer Introduces New Shots For "Variants", Pharma Making Billions?

Oh how so “enticing” it is to have the shiny omicron vaccine in front of our faces, that SPELLS certain death , but the masses ignore it anyways!

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to talk about the new booster, that is certain to kill you when you take it!

So, in conclusion,

DON’T TAKE IT!!!

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