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Artificial Intelligence and Cannabis: personalizing media with AI
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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72 views • July 27, 2023

Join us as we explore the future of media and how AI is automating podcasts, news, and articles.


We’ll discuss the benefits and challenges of AI automation, and we will look at some of the ways that AI is being used to create new and innovative forms of media.


This episode will feature interviews with cannabis media experts, and provide their own commentary and experience on the latest developments in this rapidly evolving field of AI.


If you are interested in the future of media and artificial intelligence, then this episode is for you!


Potential Topics:

*The benefits and challenges of Artificial Intelligence automation

*How AI is being used to generate articles, automate podcast production, and create personalized news feeds

*About Seeking Alpha and Cannabis & Tech Today

*The future of AI & cannabis

*AI Crystal Ball Predictions


Guests:

Charles Warner, Founder & CEO, Cannabis & Tech Today

https://www.linkedin.com/in/charles-warner-b6b4598/


Charles Warner is the Founder and CEO of Cannabis & Tech Today, a leading media company that provides news, insights, and analysis on the intersection of cannabis and technology.


He is a seasoned journalist with over 20 years of experience in the media industry. He has held senior editorial positions at publications such as Forbes, TechCrunch, and TheStreet.


Rena Sherbill, Director of Audio Content, Seeking Alpha

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rena-sherbill-790427117


Rena Sherbill is the Director of Audio Content at Seeking Alpha, where she oversees the company's podcast portfolio. She is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience in the financial media industry.


In her role at Seeking Alpha, Rena has helped to launch a number of successful podcasts, including "The Seeking Alpha Show," "The AI Today Podcast," and "The Cannabis Investing Podcast."


Episode 1,162 of The Talking Hedge podcast.

Keywords
cannabisaiautomation
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