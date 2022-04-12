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FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. Bryan Ardis | The COVID Cult: Masks, Social Distancing, and Hospital Protocols
Flyover Conservatives
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3357 views • April 12, 2022
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
 Follow Dr. Ardis at ► https://thedrardisshow.com
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 Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here:
► Which is More Deadly: COVID or the Hospitals? https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html

►Dr. Ardis: Exposing FDA Lies… Are There Really Variants?!

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healthinterviewdeathconservativesvaccinetruthmediadoctorhospitalvaxnurseprotocolmandateflyoverpfizercornanviruscovidbryan ardisflyover conservativesdr bryan ardiswake up speak up show upbryan ardis show
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