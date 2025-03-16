BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Happiest Man In The Whole World!
LearnTheTruth
LearnTheTruth
153 views • 1 month ago

Notice that Hollywood actors rub it into your face how stupid most people are by giving Oscar's to Zalinsky for his performance in the Jesuit theater.  They are mocking the citizens' of the world for not realizing that all politicians are also actors playing their role in a mass manipulation movie!!! It's all scripted, including the wars!!! They send us out to die while they all laugh & watch us kill orselves as they hide in their bunkers!!! They are all working together against us!!! They want most of us dead, & only afew left to be their slaves, because it's easier to control & manipulate less people!!!

Keywords
trumpwarwefklaus schwabzalinskymass murderersconspiracy conspiracyantichrist nwo
