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Russia's Takes Ukraine 24Feb22
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81 views • February 24, 2022
:21 Trump on Biden's reaction to Ukraine
*:07 Russian Paratroopers into Ukraine
:17 Cruise missile flying over Kherson
*:05 Russian missile strike Ivano-Frankivsk Airport
:29 Russian helicopter down in Hostomel region
*:08 Russia overnight attack on Ukraine
*:07 Kharkiv, Ukraine
*:10 Attack helicopters pound military airport
*:08 Mi-8 Helicopters seize airport
:11 Mariupol 9
*:10 Putin meets Pakistani PM after launching invasion
11 clips, 2:16. Asterisk by clips with no audio.
Russian salvo unleashed in the early hours had involved more than 100 short and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles and 75 bombers that had targeted military sites including barracks, warehouses and airfields in order to knock out the country's military command structure. Russia said the strikes destroyed 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities 11 airfields, three command posts and 18 radar stations controlling Kiev's anti-aircraft batteries.
The story about the Ukrainian fighter fleeing to Romania has been confirmed. Russian military claims that Ukrainian troops are surrendering en masse. It offers safe passage to all Ukrainian troops who lay down their arms. Assures them they will not be attacked if they give up now.
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10545389/BREAKING-NEWS-Explosions-heard-Ukraine-port-city-Mariupol.html
*:07 Russian Paratroopers into Ukraine
:17 Cruise missile flying over Kherson
*:05 Russian missile strike Ivano-Frankivsk Airport
:29 Russian helicopter down in Hostomel region
*:08 Russia overnight attack on Ukraine
*:07 Kharkiv, Ukraine
*:10 Attack helicopters pound military airport
*:08 Mi-8 Helicopters seize airport
:11 Mariupol 9
*:10 Putin meets Pakistani PM after launching invasion
11 clips, 2:16. Asterisk by clips with no audio.
Russian salvo unleashed in the early hours had involved more than 100 short and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles and 75 bombers that had targeted military sites including barracks, warehouses and airfields in order to knock out the country's military command structure. Russia said the strikes destroyed 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities 11 airfields, three command posts and 18 radar stations controlling Kiev's anti-aircraft batteries.
The story about the Ukrainian fighter fleeing to Romania has been confirmed. Russian military claims that Ukrainian troops are surrendering en masse. It offers safe passage to all Ukrainian troops who lay down their arms. Assures them they will not be attacked if they give up now.
dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10545389/BREAKING-NEWS-Explosions-heard-Ukraine-port-city-Mariupol.html
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