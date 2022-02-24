BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia's Takes Ukraine 24Feb22
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • February 24, 2022
:21 Trump on Biden's reaction to Ukraine
*:07 Russian Paratroopers into Ukraine
:17 Cruise missile flying over Kherson
*:05 Russian missile strike Ivano-Frankivsk Airport
:29 Russian helicopter down in Hostomel region
*:08 Russia overnight attack on Ukraine
*:07 Kharkiv, Ukraine
*:10 Attack helicopters pound military airport
*:08 Mi-8 Helicopters seize airport
:11 Mariupol 9
*:10 Putin meets Pakistani PM after launching invasion

11 clips, 2:16. Asterisk by clips with no audio.

Russian salvo unleashed in the early hours had involved more than 100 short and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles and 75 bombers that had targeted military sites including barracks, warehouses and airfields in order to knock out the country's military command structure. Russia said the strikes destroyed 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities 11 airfields, three command posts and 18 radar stations controlling Kiev's anti-aircraft batteries.

The story about the Ukrainian fighter fleeing to Romania has been confirmed. Russian military claims that Ukrainian troops are surrendering en masse. It offers safe passage to all Ukrainian troops who lay down their arms. Assures them they will not be attacked if they give up now.

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10545389/BREAKING-NEWS-Explosions-heard-Ukraine-port-city-Mariupol.html
Keywords
workrussiaquick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy