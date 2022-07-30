Introducing The Reset: The Great Reset Docuseries | Episode 1

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In episode one of The Great Reset Docuseries, we introduce The Great Reset. We provide the background of the World Economic Forum and its chairman, Klaus Schwab, along with the other global elites who assisted in the birth of the organization. We explore the organizations that compliment each other, working alongside the WEF to plan and enact a new form of global governance through The Great Reset.

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.

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