Fears of imminent invasion of Lebanon Intense Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon.
Video posted an hour ago on YouTube, Al-Jazeera when uploaded here. Cynthia
Video Description:
Heavy artillery fire has been heard in southern Lebanon, amid fears of a possible ground operation by Israeli forces. The Israeli defence minister said that the next stage of the war against Hezbollah was going to begin 'soon' and has declared three border towns 'closed military zones'. Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan joins us live from Marjayoun in southern Lebanon to discuss the latest developments.
Adding, in order:
‼️⚠️ The White House: Our policy regarding sending weapons to Israel has not changed.
And:
The Israeli cabinet has officially approved a "limited" ground operation in Lebanon.
And:
⚡️🇷🇺 A motorcade of the Russian president Vladimir Putin spotted at 22:45 returning to the Kremlin.
The president is likely to hold an Emergency Meeting.