PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Increase their MINDspan
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 2 days ago

Video going over the difference between lifespan, healthspan, & MINDspan by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

& author of upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," which you can get a sneak-peek into at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to CONTROL your schedule & get all of the items mentioned, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration at:

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Companies, Organizations, & Resources about Grounding & Bioelectromagnetism, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL & fill-out following to become a FoodForestAbundance Ambassador:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

Indoor grow towers & optional aquaponics to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

Tell them that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you to get up to $400 off your 1st tower

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources Regarding Circadian Rhythms/Biology (aka: Chronobiology), visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat

tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine

tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101

tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies

Keywords
longevitylifespanresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshipdr jack kruseoff-grid livingliving off the gridbest mlm company
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
