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3/2 (Three Divided by Two): a song for #911truth
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19 views • February 24, 2020
911 was an inside job song: featuring the testimony of Norman Mineta, an explanation by Richard Gage of AE911 Truth (Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth), and a quotation from Antonio Gramsci (originally to explain why people refused the logic of Socialism) which may inform us as to why people ignore the scientific evidence for controlled demolition. 911 was an inside job!
Shazam to put us on a playlist :)
Hit us up on Twitter at @breadandtheman
Shazam to put us on a playlist :)
Hit us up on Twitter at @breadandtheman
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