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3/2 (Three Divided by Two): a song for #911truth
Bread and the Man
Bread and the Man
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19 views • February 24, 2020
911 was an inside job song: featuring the testimony of Norman Mineta, an explanation by Richard Gage of AE911 Truth (Architects & Engineers for 911 Truth), and a quotation from Antonio Gramsci (originally to explain why people refused the logic of Socialism) which may inform us as to why people ignore the scientific evidence for controlled demolition. 911 was an inside job!

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Keywords
politics911conspiracy theoryconspiracywtc7controlled demolitionrichard gage911 was an inside job911 is an inside jobae911norman minetaminetagramsciantonio gramscilawyers committee for 911 truthfirefighters for 911 truth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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