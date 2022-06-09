Situation Update, June 9, 2022 - Sudden vaccine deaths are now so common there's a new SYNDROME name for it

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The murderous medical regime knows that covid vaccines are killing healthy young people at an alarming rate, so they’ve suddenly assigned a medical label for the phenomenon in order to distract people from the truth. Now, healthy young people who suddenly die without any medical explanation are said to have died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) rather than from vaccines.
Read more at
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-09-sudden-vaccines-deaths-are-now-so-common-theyve-assigned-a-syndrome-name-for-it-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads.html
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5:20 Attempted Murder
8:05 Pro Abortion Terrorist
11:20 Oil Shortage
43:05 Main Story
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