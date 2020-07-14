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How to Stop Aerosol Transmission of COVID-19
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38 views • July 14, 2020
A short video demonstration and discussion of stopping aerosol or airborne transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus and other viruses using ultraviolet lighting.
Open Letter to WHO on Airborne Transmission of COVID-19
It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of COVID-19
Lidia Morawska, Donald K Milton
Clinical Infectious Diseases, ciaa939, https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa939
Published: 06 July 2020
URL: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa939/5867798
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Open Letter to WHO on Airborne Transmission of COVID-19
It is Time to Address Airborne Transmission of COVID-19
Lidia Morawska, Donald K Milton
Clinical Infectious Diseases, ciaa939, https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/ciaa939
Published: 06 July 2020
URL: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa939/5867798
Our article and video on aerosol transmission:
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/covid-19-resources-on-virtually-unstoppable-aerosol-transmission/
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
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