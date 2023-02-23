02/17/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 90: UMBC is ignoring the U.S. Constitution and sending a drone to monitor peaceful protesters

https://gettr.com/post/p298uqg99f3

02/17/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 90:The peaceful NFSC protesters on the front line told us that according to the First Amendment, they have the right to assemble peaceably. However, UMBC is ignoring the U.S. Constitution and sending a drone to monitor peaceful protesters. Our peaceful protesters were neither allowed to communicate with students nor enter the campus. The school side tries to silence the protesters.





02/17/2023 对邪恶说不 第90天：前线的新中国联邦和平抗议者告诉我们，根据美国宪法第一修正案，他们有权和平集会。 然而，马里兰大学罔顾美国宪法，派出无人机监视和平示威者。他们既不允许抗议战友与学生交流，也不允许进入校园。 校方试图让抗议者闭嘴。



