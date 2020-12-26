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I sat with the Holy Family
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35 views • December 26, 2020
I did silent prayer meditation on the Holy Family at Nazaret from Mathew 2:16-23. I had the experience of prostrating to the Holy Family and then sitting down with them at their table in contemplation before a meal. Later my own family appeared around the table. It revealed to me the importance of the family and the family as a representation of the Holy Trinity.
VLX mental prayer series by Fr David Nix:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ULVNNcviao&;list=PLjsxYSk9VlHeHzwbngRWkjUR7bCU5JcS9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaLuCsfSmvY/
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VLX mental prayer series by Fr David Nix:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ULVNNcviao&;list=PLjsxYSk9VlHeHzwbngRWkjUR7bCU5JcS9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaLuCsfSmvY/
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/prayerphonebooth/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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