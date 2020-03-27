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Showdown! Globalists/Dems Tell Trump America Will Not Reopen Monday - FULL SHOW 3/27/20
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358 views • March 27, 2020
Desperate Deep Staters intend to hold United States hostage for as long as 18 months or until Trump is driven from office. Tune in as the Trump administration battles to save America’s economy amid the Coronavirus pandemic and as we document the times the mainstream media has parroted talking points from China, which wants Trump removed from power.
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