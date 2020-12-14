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Understanding ICU and Mortality Trends -- Key to Grasp the Core!
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31 views • December 14, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/fXD4hFPAuL4
A recent tweet on Sweden brought out the Stormcrows in force. This short video explains why they are hysterical. Know your viral data - or you'll be bamboozled by these guys! Papers here: https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/
Note our Movie KICKSTARTER is underway - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles
Also you can use PayPal instead - just put "CHRONICLES" in your message! https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
A recent tweet on Sweden brought out the Stormcrows in force. This short video explains why they are hysterical. Know your viral data - or you'll be bamboozled by these guys! Papers here: https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/
Note our Movie KICKSTARTER is underway - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles
Also you can use PayPal instead - just put "CHRONICLES" in your message! https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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