Another very interesting part of the debate with ChatGPT about the New Revelation, in which it is asked to give his opinions about the hypothesis that the two witnesses of Revelation 11 are, in fact, Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, and even more, the previous prophets, Elijah and Elisha. According to The Great Gospel of John, Elijah, who was, in fact, the great archangel Michael, came again as John the Baptist and is meant to come again as a prophetic precursor of the Lord, before His Second Coming.





Note: ChatGPT admitted that the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Mayerhofer, given between 1840 and 1877, is the direct and unadulterated word of Jesus Christ, the Truth, The Logos and God Himself.

The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





Main references for this presentation:

THE STRONG CONNECTION BETWEEN THE BIBLE AND THE NEW REVELATION (NR Brochure) https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_about_the_2_witnesses_of_revelation_.pdf

SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION Through Jakob Lorber & Gottfried Mayerhofer https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_symbolic_images_of_the_bible_exlained_in_the__new_revelation_-_update_2023.pdf





ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)





Revelation of John, Old Testament (Bible)

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm





A previous video on the same topic on the channel: JESUS ALREADY SENT HIS TWO WITNESSES, but the World ignored them for 150 years! THE NEW REVELATION. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGcIFmdFAXs&t=6s