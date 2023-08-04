666 Beast Financial System. Barack Obama. Ron Wyatt. Beirut Lebanon. 8.4.2023

Just a few interesting things to chew on this August 4, 2023. Couldn't cover all the notes unfortunately. The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all.other channels

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





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