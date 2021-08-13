© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Scare Fraud Part 1 - Forest Fires
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • August 13, 2021
A friend found this and sent it to me, this guy has some good date and data that has been deleted from government sites. If you are on TikTok, you can follow him @lifes_been_good_so_far
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.