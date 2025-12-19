Woke Incompetence Disables Safety, Puts Americans at Risk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec. 18, 2025 - The days of hiding blatant incompetence and destructive woke policies are over. Here are two tragedies that cannot escape our scrutiny, plus good news of a bombing averted, and the ban of chemical castration and gender mutilation of children. Thanks for watching and praying!
