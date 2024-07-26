❗️Watch this speech by a leader of a small nation in Africa! He’s more intelligent than most US politicians.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch this speech by a leader of a small nation in Africa! He’s more intelligent than any US politicians.
Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré explains:
🔹How the imperialists divide the world into Good, Evil and Slaves
🔹How Putin revived Russia; and how the USSR was brought down
🔹China is very advanced technologically
🔹How the US created ISIS
🔹WMD and other lies to wage wars and destabilize other countries