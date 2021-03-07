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MACtrack Tracks WiFi Client MAC Addresses + Street Address Watching Their Saved Network Probes [Python Script]
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136 views • March 07, 2021
This Python script listens to saved network SSID probes, offers SSID locations lookup using OSINT database (wigle). Another use is watching to see how often/which of your home devices get frequently disconnected (can be security issue as handshakes can be picked up on each reconnect). Only reports/shows disconnected devices, looking for their saved SSID's).
Frequent disconnections can become a security hazard as the authentication handshake is exchanged on each reconnect, easily picked up over the open air.
Solution to frequent disconnections is moving the device closer to the router, or increasing reception/txpower. You can also use this on the Pinetab but for the listen + lookup SSID location, you will need a 2nd connection. Pinephone is perfect for this as it has a cellular modem to perform the SSID lookups while wifi is used for a monitor/listening.
Solution against privacy concerns like this:delete previous saved networks, change router SSID. Privacy problem solved. You can also add fake networks or those very far away to add bits of disinformation to the mix.
Like, Share and Subscribe with the Bell icon (do it *Now* before you forget!); You will forget if you don't do it now. ;) Thanks!. Leave a comment, not only does all of it help with algorithm, love communicating with friends/subscribers here. :D
The script works on the Pinetab/Pinephone in radiotap mode, but 2nd card needed to listen and lookup at same time.
I accept Coffee (if you like):https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:10 Demonstration on Pinephone
02:53 SSID search for location
03:50 solution to privacy concerns implications of this unencrypted data for those at risk
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel for small hardware costs)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/righttoprivacy
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well!)
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Pinetab Linux Tablet/Computer shown in video (Pine64): https://www.pine64.com
Pinetab running Arch Linux (DanctNIX):
https://github.com/dreemurrs-embedded/Pine64-Arch/releases
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
Frequent disconnections can become a security hazard as the authentication handshake is exchanged on each reconnect, easily picked up over the open air.
Solution to frequent disconnections is moving the device closer to the router, or increasing reception/txpower. You can also use this on the Pinetab but for the listen + lookup SSID location, you will need a 2nd connection. Pinephone is perfect for this as it has a cellular modem to perform the SSID lookups while wifi is used for a monitor/listening.
Solution against privacy concerns like this:delete previous saved networks, change router SSID. Privacy problem solved. You can also add fake networks or those very far away to add bits of disinformation to the mix.
Like, Share and Subscribe with the Bell icon (do it *Now* before you forget!); You will forget if you don't do it now. ;) Thanks!. Leave a comment, not only does all of it help with algorithm, love communicating with friends/subscribers here. :D
The script works on the Pinetab/Pinephone in radiotap mode, but 2nd card needed to listen and lookup at same time.
I accept Coffee (if you like):https://buymeacoffee.com/politictech
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:10 Demonstration on Pinephone
02:53 SSID search for location
03:50 solution to privacy concerns implications of this unencrypted data for those at risk
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel for small hardware costs)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/righttoprivacy
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well!)
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Pinetab Linux Tablet/Computer shown in video (Pine64): https://www.pine64.com
Pinetab running Arch Linux (DanctNIX):
https://github.com/dreemurrs-embedded/Pine64-Arch/releases
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
Keywords
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