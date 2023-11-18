Create New Account
Rich Class, Poor Class - They Have Killed the Middle and Now Want America Dead: Robert Kiyosaki
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 15 hours ago

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, sits down with Daniela Cambone for the first time ever on the ITM Trading channel! In this interview, he reveals secrets to his success, shares his view of government policies, and why he thinks entrepreneurship and financial education are so important.

nwonew world orderglobal resetcontrolled demolitionqtrobert kiyosakigreat resetdaniela camboneglobal collapsecorporate globalist crime syndicatequantitative tighteningrich classpoor classthey have killed the middle and now want america dead

