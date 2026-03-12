Listen to this on spotify here:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6NcJpOhV8tvrDLHWd7WgF0?si=sZ1M_43KQxasv7Kb5qPHmQ





Discover the Scientific Properties of Gemstones and Orgone Energy – from ftwproject.com

Gemstones are beautiful, but they hold two different kinds of properties: the scientific and the technical. In this video, we focus on the real science behind gemstones—their composition, trace elements, and how they’re used in technology and orgone energy devices.

What You’ll Learn:

● The scientific makeup of gemstones like ruby, sapphire, emerald, and quartz

● The trace metals that produce gemstone colors

● How quartz piezoelectricity powers watches, oscillators, and transmitters

● The real reason we use specific stones in orgone energy devices

● How our orgone energy products from ftwproject.com help transform harmful EMFs

Our orgone energy composites—made from shungite, steel, iron oxide, quartz, and brass powders in epoxy resin—create passive grounding fields that transform EMFs from Wi-Fi, 5G, and cell phones into life-preserving energy.

Explore pendants, pyramids, sleeping pods, chargers, construction tiles, and more at ftwproject.com. Transform your space and experience better sleep, clarity, growth, and harmony.

Watch now, learn the science, and see how orgone energy combines art, engineering, and gemstones.

Prompt 4: 15 High-Intent 3–5 Word Search Terms

00:00 — What are the two types of gemstone properties?

00:00:55 — Why is ruby red and sapphire blue?

00:02:01 — What causes color in quartz crystals?

00:03:04 — Which trace elements change gemstone colors?

00:03:30 — What is piezoelectricity in quartz?

00:04:01 — Why are quartz crystals cut in specific directions?

00:04:58 — How do impurities define non-quartz gemstones?

00:05:55 — Why do some orgonite pieces include rubies or sapphires?

00:07:30 — How have scientists reduced the cost of sapphire lasers?

00:08:18 — Why don’t we use gold flakes in orgone products?

00:09:03 — How do economic factors affect gemstone use in technology?

00:10:00 — Why do we focus on scientific rather than metaphysical claims?

00:10:47 — How do orgone energy devices transform EMFs into healthy energy?

00:11:10 — What are the benefits users experience from orgone devices?

00:11:30 — Which orgone products from ftwproject.com are available for daily use?

Fix the World EMF Products https://www.ftwproject.com/

FREE EMF Survival Guide Book https://www.ftwproject.com/free-ftw-complete-guide-to-practical-emf-protection/

FREE QEG Chronicles Audio Book https://www.hopegirlblog.com/10-year-anniversary-release-of-the-qeg-chronicles-by-hopegirl/