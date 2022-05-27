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'We're Fighting the World's Evil'
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63 views • May 27, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! "Kadyrov’s right-hand man in Ukraine, on the special operation and neo-Nazis | RT Documentary"
"Chechen divisions have been on the Ukraine frontlines since the start of the special operation. Daniil Martynov, one of their commanders, shares his combat experience and reveals tactics employed by the Ukrainian nationalists - unlimited dope, NATO equipment and dirty fighting methods. In Martynov’s candid interview, an eyewitness account about what is going on in Ukraine."
"Chechen divisions have been on the Ukraine frontlines since the start of the special operation. Daniil Martynov, one of their commanders, shares his combat experience and reveals tactics employed by the Ukrainian nationalists - unlimited dope, NATO equipment and dirty fighting methods. In Martynov’s candid interview, an eyewitness account about what is going on in Ukraine."
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