DRAWING THE LINE by Suzanna Aaring

Because spontaneous focus at vertex of psyche that masters the environment and fulfills life absorbs experience directly in the unfolding moment without assumption or prejudgement (which diverts will towards profane vs sacred orientation) achieving objective perception consistently takes reducing ego fixation and defining complete parameters logically. SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com or 45toRevive.com Motherhood Challenge.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.