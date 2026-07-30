Joe Oltmann Untamed | Joe’s Conversation W/ Timothy Barton: America is Unrecognizable | 07.30.26

America is fracturing from the inside out, caught between systemic corruption, controlled opposition, and a relentless assault on its border security and culture. Joe pulls no punches as he breaks down the unraveling of our institutions—from the quiet resignation of Denver’s Chief Security Officer to political elites playing dual-sided games in major mayoral races. As everyday Americans fight a grueling battle to preserve what was once theirs, Joe exposes how entrenched political interests and media narratives distract the public while the foundational pillars of the nation are eroded.





Joe sits down with real estate developer and political target Timothy Barton to uncover the shocking reality behind federal overreach. After uncovering a suspected money-laundering ring, Barton found himself raided by armed FBI agents, slapped with federal indictments, and stripped of his assets through an aggressive court receivership that fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Barton breaks down how federal agencies can freeze a citizen’s wealth to dismantle their constitutional right to legal defense, offering a harrowing, firsthand account of what happens when you blow the whistle on the establishment.





Finally, the broadcast turns its lens to the global shift in demographic and cultural warfare unfolding in both Europe and the United States. From unchecked illegal migration routes flooding European borders to radical scholars promising the cultural takeover of Western cities, the parallels to America’s current border crisis are unmistakable. As federal agents face hostility simply for enforcing immigration laws at home, Joe delivers a stark warning about the long-term consequences of open borders, institutional rot, and the urgent need for bold accountability before it's too late.





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





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